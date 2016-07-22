PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

*HSBC's internal probe cleared forex traders two years ago (on.ft.com/2af4W32)

*Blackstone's assets under management hit record high of $356 bln (on.ft.com/2af5mpX)

*MasterCard to buy payment processor Vocalink for £700 mln (on.ft.com/2af4WzL)

*French utility EDF to decide on Hinkley investment (on.ft.com/2af67zu)

Overview

*HSBC investigated a $3.5 billion currency trade two years ago but found nothing wrong with the transaction, according to people familiar with the internal HSBC probe. The US prosecutors now believe the transaction was criminally fraudulent.

*Blackstone Group's assets under its management surpassed $350 billion for the first time. Assets on which Blackstone earns fees for managing them rose to $266 billion.

*MasterCard has signed a £700 million ($925.75 million) deal to acquire UK-based Vocalink Holdings Ltd. VocaLink operates payments technology platforms on behalf of UK payment schemes.

*French utility EDF will make its long-delayed final investment decision on whether to build two nuclear reactors at Hinkley Point in Somerset next week. ($1 = 0.7561 pounds) (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru)