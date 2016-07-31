PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - August 1

Aug 1 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* O'Neill threatens to quit Treasury over May's China
stance. (bit.ly/2aUqBJV)
* Uber to pour $500 mln into global mapping project. (bit.ly/2aa2s4R)
* Goldman Sachs faces further questions from MPs. (bit.ly/2aa2oCo)
Overview
* High-profile British Treasury Minister Jim O'Neill, a
former Goldman Sachs chief economist, could quit his post over
Prime Minister Theresa May's new approach to Chinese investment,
the Financial Times reported, citing a friend of O'Neill.
* Ride-hailing service Uber will invest $500
million in an ambitious global mapping project to wean itself
off dependence on Google Maps and pave the way for driverless
cars, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.
* U.S. bank Goldman Sachs was asked to provide
details of any paid work it has done for Tina Green, the wife of
retail tycoon Philip Green, as British Members of Parliament
continue to evaluate the banks involvement in Green's decision
to sell BHS for 1 pound.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru)