PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Aug. 3

Aug 3 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* Obama says Trump unfit to be president. (bit.ly/2agmISs)
* Santander UK makes second attempt to buy RBS branches. (bit.ly/2agncIf)
* Instagram redesign apes Snapchat's style. (bit.ly/2agmNFD)
Overview
* U.S. President Barack Obama issued a scathing attack of
Donald Trump on Tuesday for criticizing a Muslim family whose
U.S. Army captain son was killed in Iraq, and he challenged
Republican leaders to withdraw support for their "unfit"
nominee.
* Banco Santander has made an offer to take over
Royal Bank of Scotland's Williams & Glyn business,
according to bankers briefed on the plans.
* Users of Instagram, a photo-sharing app owned by Facebook
Inc, can now post picture and video slideshows that last
24 hours, a feature similar to the signature function of social
media rival Snapchat.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Chang)