PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

Monsanto Co shareholders urged Bayer AG to increase its latest bid for the company, even as some investors in Bayer expressed concern it was proposing to pay too much for the company.

Twenty-first century fox Inc will pay Gretchen Carlson $20 million to resolve a sexual harassment against former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes.

Enbridge Inc agreed to buy Spectra Energy Corp to create the largest oil and gas pipeline group in North America, with an enterprise value of $127 billion.

(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)