PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept. 7

Sept 7 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Bayer urged by Monsanto shareholders to raise bid further on.ft.com/2bVMa1y
Fox pays $20 mln to settle Gretchen Carlson sexual
harassment lawsuit on.ft.com/2bVO963
Enbridge to buy Spectra in $28 bln pipeline deal on.ft.com/2bVOYMs
Overview
Monsanto Co shareholders urged Bayer AG
to increase its latest bid for the company, even as some
investors in Bayer expressed concern it was proposing to pay too
much for the company.
Twenty-first century fox Inc will pay Gretchen
Carlson $20 million to resolve a sexual harassment against
former head of Fox News, Roger Ailes.
Enbridge Inc agreed to buy Spectra Energy Corp
to create the largest oil and gas pipeline group in North
America, with an enterprise value of $127 billion.
(Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sandra Maler)