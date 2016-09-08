PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 8

Sept 8 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Micro Focus to buy HP Enterprise arm in $9 bln coup on.ft.com/2bZr4PW

John Malone's Liberty to take wheel of F1 in $8 bln deal on.ft.com/2bZseLn

TPG gains control of McAfee in $4.2 bln deal on.ft.com/2bZs6LO

Apple launches iPhone 7 and new Watch on.ft.com/2bZrrKx

Overview

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co agreed to spin off its software assets to Micro Focus International plc in a deal valued at $8.8 billion.

Liberty Media Corp agreed to take control of Formula One in a deal valued at $8 billion.

Investment firm TPG is buying a majority stake in Intel Corp's security unit, for $3.1 billion in cash, valuing the company at $4.2 billion including debt.

Apple Inc unveiled the iPhone 7 and a new watch at its annual product launch on Wednesday. (Compiled by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)