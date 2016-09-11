PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Sept 12

Sept 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

New Age takes first steps towards stock market listing

Koreans near investment in new Cumbrian nuclear plant

UK to approve insurance-linked securities

Tesla revamps autopilot technology after fatal crash

Overview

New Age, an Africa-focused oil explorer, is considering an initial public offering that would put it among the UK's biggest independent oil companies by market capitalisation.

Korea Electric Power Corp, a South Korean energy group, is closing in on a multibillion investment in a new nuclear power station near Sellafield on the Cumbrian coast.

The UK Treasury said it would ask parliament to approve new regulations allowing insurance-linked securities (ILS) to be issued in London from next year.

Tesla Motors Inc has unveiled an update to its autopilot technology, which will now rely mainly on radar sensors after a fatal crash raised questions on the safety of the system.

(Compiled by Manisha Kabi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)