PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 10

Headlines
* Frankfurt vies for UK banking jobs post-Brexit. (on.ft.com/2dDlXWt)
* Defiant Trump leaves Republicans in crisis. (on.ft.com/2dUToyX)
* Wall Street bosses warn on Brexit risks. (on.ft.com/2dUSLFE)
Overview
* Germany is considering changing its labour laws to make it
more attractive for banks looking to move their operations from
the United Kingdom following Britain's historic decision to
leave the European Union.
* Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump remained
defiant and vowed to stay in the presidential race, as calls for
him to leave the race grew stronger. Trump's running mate Mike
Pence said he was offended by Trump's comments after a video
surfaced showing Trump making lewd comments on women.
* Heads of the two biggest Wall Street banks indicated that
they are more likely to shift their operations to New York than
the eurozone if they move out of London. Jamie Dimon, chief
executive of JPMorgan Chase, and James Gorman, chief
executive of Morgan Stanley, said at the annual meeting
of the International Institute of Finance in Washington that
brexit could trigger a wider crisis.
