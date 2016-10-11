PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 12

Oct 12 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Japan's Fujitsu to cut 1,800 UK jobs in efficiency drive. (on.ft.com/2dJZ5VA)

* UK budget watchdog warns of Osborne's 5 bln stg pensions gap. (on.ft.com/2dZseqK)

* Putin calls off trip to Paris as Syria tensions grow. (on.ft.com/2dJYPFJ)

Overview

* A decision by Japanese electronics company Fujitsu Ltd to cut 1,800 jobs in Britain is not linked to the country's vote to leave the European Union, it said on Tuesday.

* An analysis by the UK's Office for Budget Responsibility, published on Tuesday found that former finance minister George Osborne's various pension reforms during his time in office will lead to a 5-billion-pound ($6.22-billion) per year gap in UK's public finances in the long term.

* Russian President Vladimir Putin has cancelled a visit to Paris next week after President Francois Hollande said he would see him only for talks on Syria - the latest episode in deteriorating relations between Moscow and the West. ($1 = 0.8042 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)