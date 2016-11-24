PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 24

Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* U.S. Fed moves closer to raising interest rates. on.ft.com/2gni98G

* Barclays executive dismissed after SFO interview, tribunal hears. on.ft.com/2gnjzAf

* New Rio chief pledges to dig deeper for $5 bln boost. on.ft.com/2gnnih2

Overview

* U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers appeared confident that the economy was strengthening enough to warrant interest rate increases soon, minutes from the Fed's Nov. 1-2 meeting showed.

* Richard Boath, a former top Barclays executive questioned by the Serious Fraud Office in a criminal investigation over the bank's fundraising from Gulf investors, will argue in an unfair dismissal hearing against the bank, his lawyers told a London tribunal hearing on Wednesday.

* Rio Tinto's, new chief executive, Jean-Sébastien Jacques, outlined plans to boost free cash flow by $5 billion over the next five years, in an investor briefing in Sydney.

