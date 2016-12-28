PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Gazprom moves to settle Brussels antitrust inquiry

Sports Direct sells Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo

Airbus postpones delivery of 12 A380 superjumbos to Emirates

LSE set to sell French clearing arm to Euronext

Overview

Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it has filed proposals to Brussels in an effort to resolve a five-year EU case over the Russian gas giant's alleged monopoly practices.

Sports Direct said it sold the rights to British sportswear brand Dunlop to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on its core business and develop brand relationships.

European planemaker Airbus Group SE said on Tuesday it was postponing the delivery of 12 A380 superjumbos to Emirates Airline over the next two years, and added it would accelerate cost cutting programmes to minimise the impact of these delays.

The London Stock Exchange Group Plc is expected to announce this week the sale of its French clearing arm to Euronext NV in a cash deal worth about 510 million euros ($533.61 million).

