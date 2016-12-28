PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Dec 28

Dec 28 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
Gazprom moves to settle Brussels antitrust inquiry
Sports Direct sells Dunlop brand to Japan's Sumitomo
Airbus postpones delivery of 12 A380 superjumbos to Emirates
LSE set to sell French clearing arm to Euronext
Overview
Russia's Gazprom said on Tuesday it has filed
proposals to Brussels in an effort to resolve a five-year EU
case over the Russian gas giant's alleged monopoly practices.
Sports Direct said it sold the rights to British
sportswear brand Dunlop to Japan's Sumitomo Rubber Industries
for $137.5 million as part of a strategy to home in on
its core business and develop brand relationships.
European planemaker Airbus Group SE said on Tuesday
it was postponing the delivery of 12 A380 superjumbos to
Emirates Airline over the next two years, and added it would
accelerate cost cutting programmes to minimise the impact of
these delays.
The London Stock Exchange Group Plc is expected to
announce this week the sale of its French clearing arm to
Euronext NV in a cash deal worth about 510 million
euros ($533.61 million).
($1 = 0.9557 euros)
