PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 26

Jan 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Overview

British manufacturers are the most bullish about export prospects for the year ahead since the spring of 2014, partly because the fall in the value of sterling following last year's Brexit vote has given them a competitive edge, a survey by the CBI business lobby group showed on Wednesday.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc is preparing to announce on Thursday that it has provisioned about $4 billion to cover a looming penalty from U.S. authorities for mis-selling toxic mortgage securities, according to a banker familiar with the plans.

Yorkshire Building Society Group said it is closing 48 branches, including all 28 branches under its Norwich & Peterborough moniker, because of an "increasing desire among customers to transact digitally". (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)