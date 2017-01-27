PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 27

Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Sadoun appointment ends Levy era at Publicis on.ft.com/2j9Wg1r
Theresa May urges UK and U.S. to resist 'eclipse of the
west' on.ft.com/2j9W4zg
UK farms and factories 'will compete for migrants' after
Brexit on.ft.com/2j9YXjA
Regulator seeks EU access for UK banks abiding by global
rules on.ft.com/2j9ReC0
Overview
Arthur Sadoun will take over as chief executive of
advertising company Publicis Groupe SA from longtime
CEO Maurice Levy on June 1, the company said on Thursday.
Britain and the United States should stand united and
confront new challenges, including the rise of economies in Asia
that people fear could "eclipse the West," Prime Minister
Theresa May said in a foreign policy speech to congressional
Republicans in Philadelphia on Thursday.
Tighter border controls after Britain's exit from the
European Union will result in the hospitality, agriculture,
construction and manufacturing sectors to compete against each
other for a smaller pool of low-skilled migrants, the Migration
Observatory at the University of Oxford said in a new report.
Banks, insurers and traders that comply with reinforced
global financial sector rules should be allowed to operate
unhindered across the world to spur economic growth and trade,
Financial Conduct Authority Chief Executive Andrew Bailey said
on Thursday.
(Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)