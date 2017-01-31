PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 31

Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* UK left flailing after contradictory signals on Trump
travel ban. on.ft.com/2jwGuc2
* Twitter signs with Sky for first European livestreaming
deal. on.ft.com/2jwuNCq
* Deutsche Bahn chief quits after dispute with board over
pay. on.ft.com/2jwGKYG
Overview
* British foreign minister Boris Johnson on Monday defended
the decision to invite U.S. President Donald Trump to London for
a state visit, amid criticism prompted by Trump's immigration
policies.
* Twitter Inc announced a partnership with Sky
Sports on Monday to livestream the UK football transfer deadline
day.
* The chief executive of German rail operator Deutsche Bahn
has unexpectedly stepped down, leaving the state-owned
group after eight years in charge, Deutsche Bahn said in a
statement on Monday.
(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra
Maler)