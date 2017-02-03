PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 3

Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Snap lays out plans for $3 bln IPO filing.

* Uber chief Travis Kalanick quits Trump business council.

* 'Costly and unfair' tax differences need reform, says think-tank.

Overview

* Snap Inc, owner of popular messaging service Snapchat, made many of its financial details public for the first time on Thursday, as it prepared to raise up to $3 billion in an initial public offering in New York that is expected to come in March.

* Uber Technologies Inc Chief Executive Officer Travis Kalanick, facing criticism from immigration advocates for serving on President Donald Trump's business advisory group, quit the group on Thursday, the company said.

* The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a think tank, said that the United Kingdom needs more reforms to tackle "costly, inefficient and unfair" differences in the way the self-employed, owner-managers and employees are taxed.

(Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)