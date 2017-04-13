PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 13

April 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* Real wages grow at slowest rate since 2014 on.ft.com/2o7mQGO

* Largest UK gas storage base shut to new supplies for a year on.ft.com/2o7AQAt

* Broadband providers told to improve customer service on.ft.com/2o7rEvJ

Overview

* Real wages in Britain grew at the slowest rate since 2014 during the three months ending in February, according to Labour market data published by the Office for National Statistics.

* Britain's largest natural gas storage site will not be available for new supplies for about another year. Centrica Plc , the owner of British Gas, said on Wednesday that its Rough storage facility at Yorkshire coast would not be receiving new gas injections until May 2018 because of concerns about the integrity of its aging wells.

* Britain's broadband internet companies must hugely raise the bar of their customer service, the regulator Ofcom has warned, after revealing that some providers had deliberately made their service worse in 2016. (Compiled by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Bill Trott)