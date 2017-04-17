PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 18

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - May 24
May 24 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 18 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Weetabix to be bought by Post of the U.S. for $1.76 bln. on.ft.com/2pvc52i
* UK considers two-year visa for young Europeans after Brexit. on.ft.com/2pvlFC3
* Daily Mail sells viral video-sharing site Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group. on.ft.com/2pvcdyO
* British cereal company Weetabix is set to be bought by Post Holdings, the No.3 U.S. cereal company, for about $1.76 billion, according to people involved in the transaction.
* Britain is looking at a 2-year fixed visa for young Europeans seeking jobs in the low-skilled sectors in the United Kingdom.
* The owner of the Daily Mail newspaper, Daily Mail and General Trust, has sold its viral video-sharing website Elite Daily to Bustle Digital Group for an undisclosed amount.
