PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 19

Headlines

* Theresa May calls snap election in bid to strengthen hand in Brexit talks. on.ft.com/2peRr9P

* IMF upgrades UK 2017 growth forecast to 2 percent. on.ft.com/2peEHja

* Weetabix to be sold to U.S. group Post Holdings for $1.76 bln. on.ft.com/2pvc52i

Overview

* British Prime Minister Theresa May called on Tuesday for an early election on June 8, saying she needed to strengthen her hand in divorce talks with the European Union by bolstering support for her Brexit plan.

* The International Monetary Fund revised Britain's growth forecast to 2 percent for 2017, up a half percentage point from January. The Fund said negative effects from the UK vote to leave the European Union are taking longer to materialize.

* Post Holdings is buying leading British breakfast cereal brand Weetabix from China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd for 1.4 billion pounds ($1.80 billion), giving the U.S. focused company a European base on which to build.

($1 = 0.7787 pounds) (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)