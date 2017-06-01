PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 1

June 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Rivals attack May for election debate no-show

HSBC to roll out robo-advice for small savers

Moody's downgrades Petrofac to junk on SFO probe

CVC Capital sets new European fundraising record

Overview

Prime Minister Theresa May was criticised by participants of other parties for not attending a televised debate in which senior politicians defended their promised policies, days before Britain's June 8 election.

HSBC Holdings Plc is preparing to offer online investment advice with a personalised service in the coming months for people with savings of less than 15,000 pounds ($19,309.50).

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded Petrofac Ltd by one notch to Ba1 from Baa3, prompted by the Serious Fraud Office's announcement earlier this month that it had launched an investigation into the UK oil services company.

Luxembourg-based private equity group CVC Capital Partners raised 16 billion euros ($17.98 billion), setting a new European fundraising record as investors scramble to put money into leveraged buyouts. ($1 = 0.8901 euros) ($1 = 0.7768 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Editing by Peter Cooney)