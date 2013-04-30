PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - April 30

April 29 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Alfredo Saenz resigns as Santander chief ahead of legal ruling

()

Deutsche Bank in 2.8-billion-euro share issue to shore up balance sheet

()

Norway calls on BP to review risk management following leak

()

Sainsbury prepares for CEO succession

()

Reformcall over'pitiful' pay rate at BoE's court

()

Lloyds takes 250 mln stg hit on Spanish exit

()

Bankrupt Kodak to shift film arm to UK pensioners

()

Overview

Banco Santander Chief Executive Alfredo Saenz has resigned before Spain's financial regulator could decide whether he should be banned from the banking industry due to a criminal conviction.

In order to soothe shareholder concerns over its balance sheet, Deutsche Bank AG is raising 2.8 billion euros ($3.67 billion) by issuing 90 million shares.

The Petroleum Safety Authority of Norway has rebuked BP Plc for a leak at one of its North Sea oilfields that could have led to a "major accident" and caused "substantial material damage".

J Sainsbury, Britain's third largest grocer, is preparing for the resignation of Justin King, its chief executive of almost 10 years, according to people familiar with the situation.

Some Bank of England non-executive directors - who sit in the bank's 12-seat governing "court" - are calling for a hike in pay from their current salary of 15,000 pounds a year.

Lloyds Banking Group is offloading its weak Spanish retail lender onto Banco de Sabadell, a move that will cost the British bank about 250 million pounds. ($387.34 million)

Photography pioneer Eastman Kodak has agreed to sell its camera film business and other assets to UK pensioners in order to settle about $2.8 billion of claims.