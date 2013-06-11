PRESS DIGEST - Financial Times - June 11

June 11 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

Thames Water attacked for paying not a drop of tax

American executives out in US Airways merger

Private equity group Terra Firma to list Deutsche Annington stake

SAC Capital case nears breakthrough on laptop access

Punch Taverns restructuring to cut 2.4 bln stg debts faces rejection

Burberry chief keeps gripes over pay at bay

Overview

Politicians and public sector unions have criticised Thames Water for reporting on Monday that it paid no corporation tax last year.

Almost all of American Airlines' senior executives are going to leave the company upon its merger with US Airways, the carriers said on Monday.

Private equity firm Terra Firma is hoping to raise over 1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from a Frankfurt share listing of Deutsche Annington, Germany's biggest residential property company.

U.S. prosecutors in the SAC Capital case are finalising negotiations with the University of Michigan to gain access to computer files linked to an insider trading case against an ex-SAC employee.

Punch Tavern's restructuring plans - to reduce 2.4 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) worth of net debt - on Monday were rejected by bondholders for the second time this year.

Luxury brand Burberry Group's Chief Executive Angela Ahrendts was paid 16.9 million pounds in 2012 - more than any other FTSE-100 chief executive.