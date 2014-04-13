PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 14

METALS-Copper slides as geopolitical worries rattle base metals
April 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
China snaps up Glencore copper mine for $6 bln
ECB policy makers plot QE road map
UK watchdog targets bankers with big rise in penalties
Osborne's plan to give taxman more powers faces Tyrie scrutiny
Co-operative Group to reveal 2 bln stg-2.5 bln stg pre-tax loss
WHO plans to regulate e-cigarettes in same way as normal tobacco
Overview
Commodities trader Glencore Xstrata sold its interest in the Las Bambas copper mine in Peru to a Chinese consortium for $6 billion in cash.
The European Central Bank is ready to make asset purchases if it deems them necessary to stave off low inflation in the euro zone, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said on Sunday.
The amount of individual penalties levied on wayward bankers by UK's Financial Conduct Authority has increased 76 percent over the past two years.
Finance Minister George Osborne's plan to give the taxman powers to clamp down on 10 billion pounds of tax evasion and avoidance in the UK might face opposition from a committee of MPs, who argue that the move could hit civil liberties.
Britain's Co-Operative Group is set to reveal a staggering 2 billion-2.5 billion pound loss on Thursday, highlighting the urgency of adopting sweeping governance reforms at the troubled mutual.
Certain sections of the World Health Organisation are keen to categorise e-cigarettes as tobacco and regulate them as normal cigarettes, according to leaked documents seen by the FT.
* Verizon agrees to $1.05 billion three-year minimum purchase agreement with Corning for next-generation optical solutions
SAO PAULO, April 18 Yields paid on Brazilian interest rate futures fell on Tuesday after the minutes of the central bank's last policy meeting showed officials considered a steeper rate cut. According to the minutes, weak economic activity in Brazil could allow for an acceleration of monetary easing, but lingering uncertainties make the present 100 basis-point pace more appropriate. Rate future yields indicated a 14 percent probability that the central bank will cut the b