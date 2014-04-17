PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 17

April 17 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
EU SANCTIONS PUSH ON RUSSIA FALTERS AMID BIG BUSINESS
LOBBYING
(r.reuters.com/jux58v)
YELLEN WARNS INFLATION MAY LAG RECOVERY
(r.reuters.com/xux58v)
FACE OF IRISH CRISIS CLEARED OF LOAN FRAUD
(r.reuters.com/byx58v)
JEAN-CLAUDE JUNCKER SEEKS TO OPEN DOOR FOR EU TELECOMS DEALS
(r.reuters.com/fyx58v)
Hapag-Lloyd joins forces with Chile's CSAV
(r.reuters.com/zaz58v)
Leslau and Hunter return to market with IPO of Tussauds
venue
(r.reuters.com/kez58v)
Overview
Europe's resolve to impose tough sanctions on Russia is
under intense pressure as companies warn governments that any
retaliation from the Kremlin could cost them dearly.
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen has said that even a
recovering U.S. economy may not pull inflation back up towards
the Fed's 2 percent target, suggesting that the central bank's
easy monetary policy might last longer than currently expected.
Sean Fitzpatrick, former chairman of the collapsed Anglo
Irish Bank and the banker blamed for the collapse of Ireland's
financial system, has been cleared of making fraudulent loans
after one of the longest and most complex corporate trials in
the country's history.
Jean-Claude Juncker, front-runner to become the next
European Commission president this year, has indicated that the
EU should rethink its competition rules for the telecoms sector,
potentially clearing the passage for companies to consolidate
and boost profitability.
Two of the world's highest-profile container shipping
lines, Germany's Hapag-Lloyd and Chile's CSAV, announced on
Wednesday that they will join forces to create the world's
fourth-largest container-shipping company.
Veteran entrepreneurs Nick Leslau and Sir Tom Hunter are set
to return to the stock market with a flotation of property
assets worth 1.5 billion pounds.
(Compiled by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)