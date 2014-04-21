PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 22

April 22 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Ukraine crisis: Russia steps up rhetoric on possible
intervention
AstraZeneca US shares jump as details of Pfizer talks are
revealed
Bank of England to oversee 'ethical hacking' of financial
groups
Barclays to wind down commodities trading
Microsoft fine-tunes 5.4 bln euro Nokia deal
UK Reits turn sellers as overseas demand booms
Overview
Fears of a conflict between pro-Kiev and secessionist forces
were stoked after Russia's foreign minister vowed to put an end
to the unrest in eastern Ukraine on Monday.
U.S. shares in Britain's AstraZeneca jumped on
Monday after media reports revealed that Pfizer had made
a tentative $100 billion takeover approach.
The Bank of England will oversee an ethical hacking
programme of 20 major banks and other financial institutions in
the UK to test the resilience of their computer systems.
Britain's Barclays, one of the world's biggest
commodities traders, is looking to exit parts of its metals,
agricultural and energy business in a move expected to be
announced this week.
Microsoft said on Monday it had completed the steps
necessary to finalise the purchase of Nokia's devices
and services business though it made a few changes to the
original terms of the 5.4 billion euro deal agreed last year.
Listed property firms in the UK are selling riskier assets
and consolidating their borrowings as demand from overseas
investors push property prices higher.
