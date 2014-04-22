PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 23

April 23 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Kiev accuses separatists of torture
Deals fever grips pharmaceuticals industry
Numericable eyes record 8.5 bln euro junk sale
Tax issues threaten Publicis-Omnicom deal
Former Deutsche salesman says excessive entertainment was
'institutional'
Manchester United sack manager David Moyes
Overview
Ukraine's acting president ordered a fresh crackdown on
pro-Russian forces in the east after two bodies were discovered
with signs they had been tortured.
A multibillion-dollar asset swap between Novartis
and GlaxoSmithKline has taken total global pharma deals
so far this year to $140 billion, according to data from
Dealogic.
Telecoms and cable operator Numericable will sell
a record 8.5 billion euros of junk bonds on Wednesday to raise
funds to buy SFR, France's second-biggest telecoms group.
The $35 billion merger of Publicis and Omnicom
has hit an unforseen tax hurdle, threatening to torpedo
plans to create the world's largest advertising and
communications company by revenues.
A former Deutsche Bank facing trial in Japan for
bribing a public official has admitted providing excessive
entertainment to a pensions executive but alleged such conduct
was 'institutional' at the bank.
Manchester United confirmed the departure of
manager David Moyes, bringing an end to a shortlived and unhappy
reign at the club.
