PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 19

June 19 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LLOYDS TO VALUE TSB AT £1.3BN

ECONOMIC ACTIVITY HAS REBOUNDED, SAYS FEDERAL RESERVE

FARAGE FORMS EUROPEAN BLOC AND SECURES FUNDS OF 14M

US SHARE BUYBACKS AND DIVIDENDS HIT RECORD

AMAZON CHIEF LAUNCHES 'FIRE' SMARTPHONE

Overview

Lloyds Banking Group is set to value its newly created TSB offshoot at almost 300 million pounds less than the most recent valuation in its accounts. This will value TSB at about 1.3 billion pounds when pricing its share offer on Thursday.

The U.S. Federal Reserve it cut the monthly pace of its bond buying to $35 billion even as it played down the risk of higher inflation on Wednesday.

The UK Independence party has secured up to 14 million euros of EU taxpayers funding after Nigel Farage, the leader of UKIP, won enough allies in the European parliament to form a group.

Companies chose to boost shareholder returns in the absence of robust revenue growth causing U.S. share buybacks and dividend payments to climb to a record level in the first quarter of 2014.

Amazon made an entry in the smartphone market on Wednesday, launching a handset called Fire taking on big-gun rivals Apple and Samsung.

(Reporting by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)