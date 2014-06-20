PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 20

June 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

LLOYDS INCREASES AMOUNT OF TSB SHARES IT WILL SELL

(on.ft.com/1rdfCMV)

OBAMA TO SEND 300 'MILITARY ADVISERS' TO IRAQ

(on.ft.com/1kTfih3)

NATO CLAIMS MOSCOW FUNDING ANTI-FRACKING GROUPS

(on.ft.com/1kTfih3)

ORACLE HIT AS GROWTH RATE DISAPPOINTS

(on.ft.com/1rdgqBx)

MINISTERS BLAST 'SHAMBOLIC' IT OVERHAUL

Overview

A stronger than expected demand from investors has led the Lloyds Banking Group to increase the amount of shares it is selling in its newly created TSB offshoot by about 40 percent.

The United States will be sending up to 300 "military advisers" to Iraq to help its embattled government fight back against Sunni insurgents who have pushed the country to the brink of a sectarian civil war.

The head of NATO has claimed Russian intelligence agencies are covertly funding and working with European environmental groups to campaign against fracking and maintain EU dependence on Russian gas.

British cabinet ministers have told the Prime Minister that "shambolic" IT provision by smaller firms has brought their departments to a virtual standstill in recent weeks. (Compiled by Tasim Zahid in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)