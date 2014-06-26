PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

BRIEF-Manulife reports intention to redeem subordinated debentures
* Manulife announces intention to redeem 4.165 pct fixed/floating subordinated debentures
Headlines
ALLIES ABANDON CAMERON AHEAD OF SUMMIT
TOP NY SECURITIES REGULATOR SUES BARCLAYS OVER 'DARK POOL'
WINTER AND HEALTHCARE HIT US GROWTH
GOOGLE TAKES 'WEARABLE' BATTLE TO APPLE WITH SMARTWATCH SERVICES
FED WARNS BANKS THEY FACE TOUGHER TESTS
Overview
David Cameron's European allies abandoned the British prime minister on Wednesday over his opposition to the appointment of Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission at a high-stakes summit on Friday.
Barclays has been sued by New York's top securities regulator, which accused the British bank of favouring high-speed traders using its "dark pool" trading venue while misleading institutional investors.
The U.S. economy's first-quarter Gross Domestic Product figures were down an annualised 3 percentage points more than original estimates after one of the country's worst winters on record.
Google showed off a range of stripped-down Internet services such as voice-activated search to feature on a coming generation of smartwatches seeking to steal a march on Apple
Banks in the U.S. have been warned by the Federal Reserve that tests of their ability to survive a financial crisis will be made tougher - with new risk assessments and regular checks to ensure they fix any weaknesses identified in the process.
NEW YORK, April 28 Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash in recent gains.
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, helped by gains among its heavyweight energy and materials sectors as commodity prices gained.