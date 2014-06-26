PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - June 26

June 26 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ALLIES ABANDON CAMERON AHEAD OF SUMMIT

TOP NY SECURITIES REGULATOR SUES BARCLAYS OVER 'DARK POOL'

WINTER AND HEALTHCARE HIT US GROWTH

GOOGLE TAKES 'WEARABLE' BATTLE TO APPLE WITH SMARTWATCH SERVICES

FED WARNS BANKS THEY FACE TOUGHER TESTS

Overview

David Cameron's European allies abandoned the British prime minister on Wednesday over his opposition to the appointment of Jean-Claude Juncker as president of the European Commission at a high-stakes summit on Friday.

Barclays has been sued by New York's top securities regulator, which accused the British bank of favouring high-speed traders using its "dark pool" trading venue while misleading institutional investors.

The U.S. economy's first-quarter Gross Domestic Product figures were down an annualised 3 percentage points more than original estimates after one of the country's worst winters on record.

Google showed off a range of stripped-down Internet services such as voice-activated search to feature on a coming generation of smartwatches seeking to steal a march on Apple

Banks in the U.S. have been warned by the Federal Reserve that tests of their ability to survive a financial crisis will be made tougher - with new risk assessments and regular checks to ensure they fix any weaknesses identified in the process.

