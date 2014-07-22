PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 22

July 22 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
TIME WARNER SCRAPS RULES ALLOWING INVESTORS TO CALL MEETINGS
BANCO ESPÍRITO SANTO TO APPOINT ADVISER TO HELP BOOST
BALANCE SHEET
BARCLAYS 'DARK POOL' TRADES DRY UP AFTER HIGH-FREQUENCY SUIT
IN U.S.
MMG SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE $5.85 BILLION PURCHASE OF LAS
BAMBAS PROJECT
BABCOCK LIFTS ORDER BOOK AFTER DEAL
Overview
Time Warner Cable Inc, which owns cable networks TNT
and CNN, scrapped a rule that allows investors to call a
shareholder meeting in a bid to block a potential hostile
takeover by Rupert Murdoch's Twenty-First Century Fox.
Portugal's largest-listed lender, Banco Espirito Santo
is to appoint a special financial adviser to help
improve its balance sheet days after one of its holding
companies filed for creditor protection.
Barclays Plc U.S. dark pool slips from second to
12th place in terms of volumes traded as customers flee
following a lawsuit that alleged the lender misled clients about
frequency activity in its private trading venue.
China's MMG Ltd shareholders approve purchase of
the Las Bambas copper project in Peru from Glencore Plc
for $5.85 billion.
British engineering contractor Babcock International's
order book for the coming year rose to 13.5 billion
pounds ($23.1 billion), helped by recent contract wins and its
acquisition of helicopter transport firm Avincis.
