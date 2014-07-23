PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 23

July 23 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Overview
Brussels is considering whether to reopen draft antitrust
settlement with Google Inc, a move that could pose
regulatory challenges to the Internet giant's European
operations.
ARM Holdings reported a royalty revenue rise of just 2
percent from chips shipped in products such as Samsung's and
Apple's smartphones, and said it expected royalty revenue growth
to reaccelerate towards a more normal level in the second half.
Respondents to a UK Treasury review have warned of potential
risk to the UK and other non-euro states of losing their
influence over financial legislation as a report cited
significant benefits from access to the single market in
financial services and the free movement of capital.
The Blue Note Milano became the first jazz club to list its
shares on a stock exchange, and raised 1.4 million pounds by
listing 40 of its shares on the Milan AIM Small-Cap Index.
Secure Trust Bank, which was spun out of the
Arbuthnot Banking Group in 2011 and is its retail banking arm,
aims to launch an invoice financing business this quarter.
(Compiled by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Ken Wills)