PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 7

Headlines
AMAZON'S LUXEMBOURG TAX UNDER SCRUTINY
ACKERMANN TO JOIN BANK OF CYPRUS BOARD
VOLKSWAGEN TO REPLACE GERMANY'S RETIRING BABY BOOMERS WITH
ROBOTS
EURO DISNEY FACES 1 BLN EUROS BAILOUT
Overview
The European Commission is set to begin a formal probe into
allegations that Luxembourg allowed Amazon.com Inc to
benefit illegally from state subsidies for its European
operations for almost 10 years, the Financial Times reported on
Monday.
Volkswagen AG said it will use robots to cope
with the shortage of workers caused by Germany's retiring baby
boomers, to ensure that the car manufacturing is not affected.
Former Deutsche Bank AG CEO Josef Ackermann has
been nominated as chairman of Bank of Cyprus, its U.S.
based investors Wilbur Ross and Tyrus Capital said on Monday.
Euro Disney said on Monday it had agreed a 1
billion euro funding deal backed by its largest shareholder, the
Walt Disney Co, which includes a share sale and a debt
restructuring, to allow it to invest in the business.
