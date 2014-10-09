PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times -Oct 10

Oct 10 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

FORMER XSTRATA CHIEF MADE BID FOR BHP BILLITON ASSETS

FORMER FINMECCANICA EXECUTIVES JAILED FOR FALSIFYING INVOICES

EU RAIDS ETHANOL GROUPS IN ENERGY PRICE FIXING PROBE

UK HIRES BANKS FOR MAIDEN RENMINBI BOND ISSUE

Overview

Former head of Anglo-Swiss mining company Xstrata PLC, Mike Davis approached BHP Billiton to buy its bundle of mines. However, BHP rebuffed the bid.

Two former executives at the Italian defence company Finmeccanica SpA were sentenced to two years in jail on Thursday for falsifying invoices regarding a 560 million euros contract to supply helicopters to India.

The European Commission conducted unannounced inspections on Tuesday in several energy companies, which are involved in producing and trading ethanol. The commission said that it is just acting on the concerns "that price benchmarks may have been distorted through anti-competetive behaviour."

The UK government has hired Bank of China Ltd, HSBC Holdings PLC and Standard Chartered PLC to look over the country's first sovereign bond issue designated in China's renminbi currency. These banks will arrange the UK's "dim sum" bond debut, soon after an investor meeting on Oct 13. (Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)