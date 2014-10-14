PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 14

Oct 13 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

ILIAD DROPS BID FOR T-MOBILE US

INEOS BUYS NEW SCOTS SHALE LICENCE STAKE

NOVO BANCO TAKEOVER BID MIGHT FAIL TO CLEAR 4.9BN, MANAGERS WARN

STERIS MAKES UK TAX LEAP WITH $1.9BN SYNERGY INVERSION DEAL

GEORGE OSBORNE AIMS FOR PRE-ELECTION SALE OF EUROSTAR HOLDING

Overview

French telecom group Iliad SA said on Monday night that it has dropped its offer to acquire a majority stake in T-Mobile US Inc.

Swiss-based chemicals group Ineos has acquired an 80 percent stake in a shale gas license in Scotland, its second such license in the country.

Novo Banco, which has been put up for sale to rescue it from the wreckage of Banco Espirito Santo SA, has been warned that it will struggle to attract takeover offers more than half the 4.9 billion euros it had hoped for.

U.S. medical technology company Steris Corp offered to buy British sterilisation services provider Synergy Health Plc for about $1.9 billion in cash and stock in a deal that would shift its domicile to the UK and cut its tax bill.

George Osborne, the chancellor, announced on Monday that initial bids for a 40 percent stake in Britain's Eurostar could be made by the end of October.

(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)