REFILE-PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 16

Headlines
UK BLOCKS 5 BLN EURO RUSSIAN NORTH SEA DEAL
(on.ft.com/1F0fBEc)
TOYOTA RECALLS ANOTHER 1.75 MLN CARS FOR THREE SEPARATE
DEFECTS
(on.ft.com/1wKvuc1)
BG GROUP POACHES STATOIL'S CEO
(bit.ly/11pfz9m)
TATA STEEL SALE PLAN SPARKS JOBS FEARS
(bit.ly/1DdKzXI)
Overview
Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's attempt to buy RWE
Dea, the oil and gas arm of German utility RWE AG for
about 5.1 billion euros was blocked by the UK government, a move
that indicates that even private Russian companies will have to
bear the impact of U.S. and EU sanctions.
Japan's Toyota Motor Corp said it would recall 1.75
million vehicles globally to address three separate defects,
relating to brake master cylinders, fuel delivery pipes and the
fuel suction plate.
Statoil ASA's long-serving chief executive Helge
Lund unexpectedly quit to take on the top role at smaller rival
BG Group PLC where he has been promised a big pay rise if
he can turn round the flagging British gas and oil producer.
Tata Steel Ltd said it was in talks with the
Klesch Group to sell its long products business in Europe that
employs about 6,500 people including those at its distribution
facilities.
