PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct 17

Oct 17 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
RUSSIA TAKES EU TO COURT OVER SANCTIONS
(on.ft.com/1pi1n7E)
WPP TAKES UK GOVERNMENT TO COURT
(on.ft.com/1sVPpFX)
RBS PROMISES TO GIVE CLEARER ADVICE ON INTEREST RATES
(on.ft.com/1sYdE7w)
UK BANKERS WARN ON TERRITORIAL BATTLE BETWEEN REGULATORS
(on.ft.com/1qEH44N)
BOE LASHES OUT AT EU BONUS CAP RULES
(on.ft.com/1rgCKrH)
Overview
State-owned Russian oil company NK Rosneft OAO
and Arkady Rotenberg, judo partner of Russian President Vladimir
Putin, have launched legal challenges against sanctions imposed
by the European Union's European Council over Russia's actions
in Ukraine.
Advertising group WPP PLC's unit has taken legal
actions against the UK government to stop it from passing a
four-year advertising contract worth 400 million stg to WPP's
rival Carat, an agency owned by rival Dentsu Aegis.
Royal Bank of Scotland said it will talk to its
customers about the higher interest rates, making the process
transparent, after it was fined for mis-selling home loans.
Britain's bankers have been warned by officials from the
International Monetary Fund on Thursday that a battle between
national and regional regulators will increase costs for banks
and stop capital flowing between subsidiaries in different
countries.
Bank of England countered the EU cap on banker bonuses
saying the debate over bonuses was "misguided" and that variable
pay should play a significant role in banker remuneration.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore)