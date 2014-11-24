PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 24

Nov 24 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
INTESA CONSIDERS BID FOR UK'S COUTTS
(on.ft.com/1utKFmM)
TERRA FIRMA APPOINTS ADVISER TO CONSIDER FOUR SEASONS HEALTH
CARE'S FUTURE
(on.ft.com/1pcyGye)
BANKING GROUPS PUSH BRUSSELS TO DITCH OVERHAUL OF BIG
LENDERS
(on.ft.com/1yIvV7N)
DPD SEEKS TO PUT ROYAL MAIL UNDER FURTHER PRESSURE WITH
HIRING
(on.ft.com/1xJ7Lfd)
RBS CHAIRMAN APOLOGISES FOR MISLEADING EVIDENCE GIVEN TO MPS
(on.ft.com/1AE6Xur)
Overview
Italy's retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is looking at a
possible bid for Coutts International, the wealth management arm
of Royal Bank of Scotland.
London-based private equity firm Terra Firma has appointed
Blackstone Group LP as an adviser for Four Seasons Health
Care. Blackstone will look at various financial and strategic
options for the health care firm.
The British Bankers Association and French Banking
Federation have sent a joint letter to Frans Timmermans, the
first vice president of the European commission, arguing that
Brussles' initiative to overhaul the structure of big banks is
outdated, harmful to capital markets and complicates the
implementation of existing national laws.
DPD, the rival express delivery company of Royal Mail
will increase its full time UK staff headcount from 9,000 to
11,000 by 2016, after winning the contracts for John Lewis and
Marks and Spencer Group PLC
Royal Bank of Scotland apologised for incorrect
evidence given by its executives to MPs over allegations its
restructuring group profited from distressed companies it was
meant to help.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)