PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 24

INTESA CONSIDERS BID FOR UK'S COUTTS

TERRA FIRMA APPOINTS ADVISER TO CONSIDER FOUR SEASONS HEALTH CARE'S FUTURE

BANKING GROUPS PUSH BRUSSELS TO DITCH OVERHAUL OF BIG LENDERS

DPD SEEKS TO PUT ROYAL MAIL UNDER FURTHER PRESSURE WITH HIRING

RBS CHAIRMAN APOLOGISES FOR MISLEADING EVIDENCE GIVEN TO MPS

Italy's retail bank Intesa SanPaolo is looking at a possible bid for Coutts International, the wealth management arm of Royal Bank of Scotland.

London-based private equity firm Terra Firma has appointed Blackstone Group LP as an adviser for Four Seasons Health Care. Blackstone will look at various financial and strategic options for the health care firm.

The British Bankers Association and French Banking Federation have sent a joint letter to Frans Timmermans, the first vice president of the European commission, arguing that Brussles' initiative to overhaul the structure of big banks is outdated, harmful to capital markets and complicates the implementation of existing national laws.

DPD, the rival express delivery company of Royal Mail will increase its full time UK staff headcount from 9,000 to 11,000 by 2016, after winning the contracts for John Lewis and Marks and Spencer Group PLC

Royal Bank of Scotland apologised for incorrect evidence given by its executives to MPs over allegations its restructuring group profited from distressed companies it was meant to help.

