PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 23

March 23 The following are the top stories in
the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
BHP CHIEF: STOP SAYING GAS IS CLEANER THAN COAL
(on.ft.com/1C3nB5I)
LIBERTY GLOBAL WANTS TO TAKE ITV PROGRAMMES TO EUROPE
(on.ft.com/1MZ2LZQ)
GREECE'S LEADER WARNS MERKEL OF 'IMPOSSIBLE' DEBT PAYMENTS
(on.ft.com/1FrOQL0)
HARDLINE NEW YORK REGULATOR LAWSKY TARGETS DEUTSCHE BANK
OVER LIBOR
(on.ft.com/1EBIKST)
Overview
Andrew Mackenzie, chief executive of BHP Billiton,
said oil and gas groups must not claim that they are better for
the climate than coal. He said developing countries have easier
access to coal than gas. He called on the fossil fuel companies
to work with each other to develop carbon capture and storage
methods.
Charlie Bracken, chief financial officer of Liberty Global
, said the bid to acquire British broadcaster ITV
was too pricey. "We're not going to invest billions of
dollars in content - that's not our game," he said.
The prime minister of Greece, Alexis Tsipras, warned German
Chancellor Angela Merkel that Athens would not be able to meet
its debt obligations in the coming weeks if the European Union
fails to provide any short-term financial assistance to the
country.
The New York regulator Benjamin Lawsky is investigating
Deutsche Bank for allegedly manipulating Libor rates. Deutsche
Bank is separately negotiating on another plea on the Libor
scandal with the U.S. Justice Department.
(Compiled by Zara Mascarenhas in Bengaluru)