PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 3

Headlines
Brussels ready to turn up heat on Google
European regulators scrutinise Apple over music streaming
plans
Eon to pay 7.75 mln stg penalty for overcharging UK
customers
Temasek eyes 30 mln stg stake in Funding Circle
Overview
The European Commission has asked companies for permission
to publish the confidential complaints they filed against Google
Inc for unfair competition. This move has raised a
speculation that a decision on the matter could come as early as
mid-April.
European Union antitrust regulators are investigating Apple
Inc's deals with record labels and online music
streaming services to see if it is blocking rivals' access to
its music planned streaming platform.
Utility Eon will pay 7.75 million pounds ($11.49
million) as penalty for overcharging customers and incorrectly
imposing exit fees.
Singapore's Temasek is in plans to buy a stake worth 30
million stg in London-based Funding Circle, which is about to
raise 50 million stg in new capital.
($1 = 0.6745 pounds)
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)