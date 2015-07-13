PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 13

July 13 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
BP FACES BILLIONS MORE IN SPILL PAYMENTS
BARCLAYS CONSIDERS ACQUISITION TO HELP SPLIT OFF RETAIL ARM
FINANCIAL REGULATOR TO BE GRILLED OVER DELAY TO HBOS REPORT
Overview
BP, which agreed to pay $18.7 billion to settle the
Gulf of Mexico oil spill issue, is now facing threat from tens
of thousands of companies who have filed claims seeking
compensation.
Barclays plc, which needs an extra licence to
separate its retail unit as per the new rules, says acquisition
is now the fastest way to gain the licence.
The Financial Conduct Authority is set to face pressure at
its annual meeting from a former private shareholder in the
failed lender, HBOS, over the delay of its report. Meadowcraft
will demand the regulator to commit to a date to publish the
HBOS report.
