PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

Headlines

NY REGULATOR PROBES ALLEGED DEUTSCHE BRIBE ATTEMPT

APPLE PAY TAPS UK TO SHAKE UP CONSUMER SPENDING

GUNVOR SELLS STAKE IN BALTIC OIL TERMINAL

SNP SHIFTS VOTE STANCE TO OPPOSE EASING OF HUNTING BAN

Overview

The Department of Financial Services, New York's banking regulator, requested Deutsche Bank AG provide details of a suspected bribe offered to a Deutsche employee in Moscow in December by a counterparty to resume trading of stocks that may have breached anti-money laundering rules. The regulator is investigating whether trades worth $6 billion made by the bank for Russian clients constituted money laundering.

Apple Pay will launch in the UK on Tuesday. The payment service has received support from big brands like Marks and Spencer, BP and others.

Energy trading house Gunvor has sold a controlling stake in its Ust-Luga oil products terminal to Russian businessman Andrei Bokarev, the Swiss-based company said on Monday.

Scottish National Party is all set to vote against relaxing the fox hunting ban in England this week. The party said on Monday that it would vote against a plan to relax the ban in the Commons on Wednesday.

