PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - July 14

July 13 The following are the top stories in the
Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does
not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
NY REGULATOR PROBES ALLEGED DEUTSCHE BRIBE ATTEMPT
APPLE PAY TAPS UK TO SHAKE UP CONSUMER SPENDING
GUNVOR SELLS STAKE IN BALTIC OIL TERMINAL
SNP SHIFTS VOTE STANCE TO OPPOSE EASING OF HUNTING BAN
Overview
The Department of Financial Services, New York's banking
regulator, requested Deutsche Bank AG provide details
of a suspected bribe offered to a Deutsche employee in Moscow in
December by a counterparty to resume trading of stocks that may
have breached anti-money laundering rules. The regulator is
investigating whether trades worth $6 billion made by the bank
for Russian clients constituted money laundering.
Apple Pay will launch in the UK on Tuesday. The
payment service has received support from big brands like Marks
and Spencer, BP and others.
Energy trading house Gunvor has sold a controlling stake in
its Ust-Luga oil products terminal to Russian businessman Andrei
Bokarev, the Swiss-based company said on Monday.
Scottish National Party is all set to vote against relaxing
the fox hunting ban in England this week. The party said on
Monday that it would vote against a plan to relax the ban in the
Commons on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)