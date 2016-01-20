PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 20

BRIEF-Fidelity Southern Corp reports Q4 EPS $0.57
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
Jan 20 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
* IEA warns oil market could 'drown in oversupply'. (on.ft.com/1njR8FS)
* Global unemployment set to rise.(on.ft.com/1njRdZW)
* Facebook hits out at Europe for impeding tech progress.(on.ft.com/1njSuQK)
Overview
The International Energy Agency said on Tuesday that the oil market "could drown in oversupply" from the rise in Iranian output which could threaten a further collapse in oil prices
United Nations labour agency, International Labour Organisation, forecasts that the number of unemployed people in emerging and developing countries will increase by 4.8 million in the next two years.
Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, urged policymakers to avoid impeding "progress" by adopting laws that block technological improvements. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Fidelity Southern Corporation reports record earnings for fourth quarter - $15.1 million; $38.8 million in 2016
* Sabby Management LLC reports 9.98 percent passive stake in Skyline Medical Inc as of Jan 13 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2jd6Dh2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Niocan amends its $1.65 million secured debenture to extend the maturity date