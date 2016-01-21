PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 21

Jan 21 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
* First U.S. oil tanker arrives in Europe. (on.ft.com/23fRHAP)
* Goldman Sachs makes large donation to pro-EU campaign. (on.ft.com/23fRIVt)
* Capital flight from China worse than thought. (on.ft.com/23fRP3b)
Overview
'Theo T' Panamax oil tanker, the first oil tanker to sail
from the United States after restrictions were lifted on the
country's crude exports, docked at the French port of Fos on
Wednesday, having left Texas almost three weeks ago.
Goldman Sachs has agreed to donate a "substantial
six-figure sum" to Britain Stronger in Europe, a campaign to
keep Britain in the European Union.
According to a report released on Wednesday by the Institute
of International Finance, the flow of capital out of China and
other emerging markets was significantly worse than previously
thought in 2015.
