PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Feb 2

Feb 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

EASYJET TO TRIAL HYBRID AIRCRAFT TO CUT FUEL COSTS AND

EMISSIONS

PREMIER OIL URGES ACTION TO MAINTAIN NORTH SEA FIELDS

ALPHABET EYES TITLE OF WORLD'S MOST VALUABLE COMPANY

RYANAIR PLANS LARGEST EVER SHARE BUYBACK

Overview

* EasyJet Plc plans to test a hydrogen fuel cell system that could save about 50,000 tonnes of fuel per year and cut carbon emissions. This would mean the airline would no longer need to use its jet engines during lengthy taxi operations, like moving the plane from the runaway to the gate.

* Tony Durrant, chief executive of Premier Oil Plc, said the UK oil regulator should have the power to step in and protect big equipment, such as pipelines or oil refineries. Durrant said such powers were needed to ensure that cash-strapped companies didn't allow old equipment to decline to the point where entire oilfields must close early.

* Alphabet Inc, Google's holding company, is set to become the world's most valuable company when stock market trading begins trading on Tuesday, following results that beat Wall Street estimates.

* Ryanair Holdings Plc plans to return 800 million euros ($871.52 million) to investors through its largest-ever share buyback, highlighting how Europe's leading budget airline has made significant progress to overhaul its aggressive image and poor customer service. ($1 = 0.9179 euros) (Compiled by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)