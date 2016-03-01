PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1

Mar 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

UK will not comply with bonus cap extension to small financials

AstraZeneca agrees licensing deal for Plendil in China

Gameloft rejects Vivendi takeover bid

The Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority said on Monday that they do not agree with the EU rules forcing the bonus cap, applying to the big banks, on more than 1,000 smaller financial institutions across London.

AstraZeneca said on Monday it had sold the rights to two aging heart drugs to China Medical System Holdings for $500 million, marking the latest step in an ongoing programme of divestments for non-core assets.

French media group Vivendi raised its offer for mobile phone games company Gameloft SE on Monday after the latter rejected Vivendi's initial takeover bid hours earlier in the day.

