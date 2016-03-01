PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 1

Mar 1 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
UK will not comply with bonus cap extension to small
financials
(on.ft.com/1SdNt8p)
AstraZeneca agrees licensing deal for Plendil in China
(on.ft.com/1TiN3Pz)
Gameloft rejects Vivendi takeover bid
(on.ft.com/1WSEzfZ)
Overview
The Bank of England and Financial Conduct Authority said on
Monday that they do not agree with the EU rules forcing the
bonus cap, applying to the big banks, on more than 1,000 smaller
financial institutions across London.
AstraZeneca said on Monday it had sold the rights to
two aging heart drugs to China Medical System Holdings
for $500 million, marking the latest step in an ongoing
programme of divestments for non-core assets.
French media group Vivendi raised its offer for
mobile phone games company Gameloft SE on Monday after
the latter rejected Vivendi's initial takeover bid hours earlier
in the day.
