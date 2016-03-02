PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 2

March 2 The following are the top stories in the
Headlines
ICE eyes bid for London Stock Exchange to rival Deutsche
Börse deal (on.ft.com/217dM0s)
Steinhoff's Conforama eyes competing Darty bid (on.ft.com/1QJvam5)
Michael Dobson to step down as Schroders chief executive
(on.ft.com/1VPrhk7)
Overview
New York Stock Exchange owner ICE said it may make a
rival bid for London Stock Exchange, raising the
prospect of a takeover battle with Deutsche Boerse.
South African retailer Steinhoff International's
unit, Conforama, is considering a possible cash offer for
UK-listed white goods chain Darty Plc
Schroders Plc, Britain's biggest listed fund
manager, is set to announce Chief Executive Michael Dobson will
step down.
