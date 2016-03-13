PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14

March 14 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Headlines

* China's Anbang agrees $6.5 bln hotel deal with Blackstone

Overview

* China's Anbang Insurance Group has agreed to acquire Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc for around $6.5 billion, a few months after private equity firm Blackstone Group LP took the company private.

* UK's Justice Secretary Michael Gove and Labour MP Gisela Stuart have been tasked to head the Vote Leave campaign, a campaign to take Britain out of the European Union.

* British finance minister George Osborne will announce further cuts to public spending this week as he tries to avoid a budget fight with Tory MP

