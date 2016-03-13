PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 14

March 14 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
* China's Anbang agrees $6.5 bln hotel deal with Blackstone
* Michael Gove and Gisela Stuart to head Vote Leave group (bit.ly/1Ur5vV4)
* Osborne eyes 4 bln pounds in spending cuts to tackle
Overview
* China's Anbang Insurance Group has agreed to acquire
Strategic Hotels and Resorts Inc for around $6.5 billion, a few
months after private equity firm Blackstone Group LP took
the company private.
* UK's Justice Secretary Michael Gove and Labour MP Gisela
Stuart have been tasked to head the Vote Leave campaign, a
campaign to take Britain out of the European Union.
* British finance minister George Osborne will announce
further cuts to public spending this week as he tries to avoid a
budget fight with Tory MP
