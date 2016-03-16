PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 16

Chile launches tap of local bond at 3.80%
NEW YORK, Jan 18 (IFR) - Chile launched a Ps1trn (US$1.52bn) tap of a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due 2021 at 3.80% ahead of expected pricing later on Wednesday, according to a lead on the deal.
* Lockheed hails progress on hypersonic military aircraft. (bit.ly/1RMQ4Sj)
* Osborne to admit breaking promise to cut debt as share of GDP. (bit.ly/1RMQ8Bk)
* Eon and RWE sue German government over nuclear shutdown. (bit.ly/1RMQ9p5)
* Lockheed Martin Corp CEO Marillyn Hewson said on Tuesday, that the company is near a technological breakthrough that could help U.S. fighter jets reach Mach 6, or six times the speed of sound.
* British Finance Minister George Osborne is said to admit that he has broken two out of the three fiscal rules that he had laid out in last year's election.
* German power firms E.ON, RWE and Vattenfall clashed with government members at a court hearing over the country's controversial decision to shut down all nuclear plants by 2022. (Compiled by Parikshit Mishra; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Navient corp - "allegations of Consumer Financial Protection Bureau are unfounded" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Educational Development Corp files for non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing