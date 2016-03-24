PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 24

Pipeline company Kinder Morgan's revenue falls 6.8 pct
Jan 18 Kinder Morgan Inc reported a 6.8 percent drop in quarterly revenue as its pipelines moved lower volumes of oil and gas.
EDF chief executive predicts green light for Hinkley Point (on.ft.com/1RhTSi2)
Brexit likely to be 'electric shock', says Amber Rudd (on.ft.com/1RhUcxv)
Dyson sucks up government funding for electric car (on.ft.com/1RhVqsB)
The Hinkley Point nuclear power project in Britain will go ahead, EDF Energy CEO Vincent de Rivaz told British lawmakers on Wednesday, though he did not give a definite schedule.
Britain's membership of the European Union helps secure the country's energy supply from any possible threat by Russia to restrict gas flows, energy minister Amber Rudd will say on Thursday.
Dyson, a British company known for its vacuum cleaners, will be using public funds to develop an electric car, according to government documents seen by the Financial Times. (Compiled by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)
TORONTO, Jan 18 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Wednesday, hurt by a 17 percent fall in shares of uranium producer Cameco Corp after a profit warning and as lower oil prices weighed on energy companies.
Jan 18 Netflix Inc's international and U.S. subscriber additions sped past analysts' estimates as the video streaming service released shows including the award-winning British drama "The Crown" and a revival of "Gilmore Girls".