PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 29

*I Squared targets UK after Viridian deal
*Nicky Morgan: Young people 'to be hit hardest' by Brexit
*US drops Apple case after gaining iPhone access
*BAE, Rolls-Royce and Babcock win 372 million pounds of RAF
and Navy work
*I Squared Capital is buying Irish energy firm Viridian Group
Plc in a transaction worth 1 billion euros ($1.12 billion), to
gain entry as a contender into the dynamic UK energy market.(bit.ly/1XZerQZ)
*Education Secretary Nicky Morgan, a supporter of the
campaign for Britain to remain in the EU, will say in a speech
that young people should speak out in favour of the EU and
convince their elders against Britain's exit. (bit.ly/1VQDg2R)
*The FBI has abandoned its bid to force access Apple Inc's
to help it break into the San Bernardino shooter's
iPhone after it found a way to access the device's data without
the company's help. (bit.ly/1XZdvvU)
*The Ministry of Defence on Monday awarded contracts of
service to BAE Systems Plc, Rolls-Royce Holdings Plc
and Babcock International Group Plc worth 372
million pounds to maintain and upgrade the Hawk jets used by the
Royal Air Force and Royal Navy. (bit.ly/1VQDoPV)
