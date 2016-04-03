PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 4

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
Former Barclays traders stand trial in Libor case
SEC investigates ex-JPMorgan debt traders
Call for review after £725m NHS contract collapses
Tesla Model 3 orders point to potential $10bn sales
Overview
Five former traders from Barclays are set to stand trial this week on charges of fraud related to Libor. (on.ft.com/1N4pK4u)
The U.S. Securities Exchange Commission has launched an investigation into government debt trades made by two former JPMorgan Chase and Co employees. (on.ft.com/1N4pRgC)
A catalogue of failings led to the collapse of an NHS contract seven months after it began, an official report concluded. (on.ft.com/1N4q0Rf)
Pre-orders for Tesla Model 3 continued over the weekend, raising questions about the carmaker's ability to meet demand. (on.ft.com/1N4q1Vk)
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016