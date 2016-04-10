PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - April 11

April 10 The following are the top stories in
Headlines
Cameron pushes for criminal sanctions over tax evasion
Ukraine's prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk resigns
Deutsche Börse-LSE tie-up hits opposition
Overview
Prime Minister David Cameron will promise to create a new
criminal offence for companies that fail to stop their staff
assisting in tax evasion. (on.ft.com/25TznyJ)
Ukraine's prime minister Arseniy Yatseniuk stepped down late
on Sunday afternoon, accusing the president's party of plunging
the country into an "artificially created" crisis. (on.ft.com/25Tzz0V)
Opposition is growing in Germany to Deutsche Boerse AG's
merger with London Stock Exchange, as concern
mounts about the consequences for the combined company if
Britain votes to leave the European Union. (on.ft.com/25TzQ3R)
